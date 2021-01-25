Search for UIC Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Dear Colleagues:

As Chancellor Amiridis communicated in November, we have started the search for our next Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications. We have engaged Parker Executive Search to assist us in our recruiting efforts. As a valued member of our university community, we would like your help in identifying appropriate candidates for this position.

Below is a copy of the position description.

Candidates will be recruited over the next few months, with hopes of bringing finalist candidates to campus in early April.

We encourage you to take part in the process by suggesting names of individuals who might be appropriate for the opportunity. Please submit names as soon as possible using this Candidate Nomination Link.

For questions, please contact Parker Executive Search via the contact information below:

Laurie C. Wilder, President

Porsha L. Williams, Vice President

Grant Higgison, Principal

Parker Executive Search

lwilder@parkersearch.com || pwilliams@parkersearch.com || ghiggison@parkersearch.com

Best regards,

Tom Wamsley

Search Chair and Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

About UIC

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is home to over 33,000 students in the heart of one of the world’s greatest cities. As Chicago’s largest and only public research institution, UIC fosters discovery, innovation and the distribution of knowledge. Through its 16 academic colleges, students can choose from 86 bachelor’s, 111 master’s, 66 doctoral degree programs, as well as 66 certificate programs. In the last three decades, UIC has transformed itself into one of the top 60 research universities in the United States. UIC is also home to UI Health – the academic health enterprise of the University of Illinois System. Nationally recognized for academic excellence and dedicated to the pursuit of health equity, UI Health integrates the academic and research activities of the seven health sciences colleges and the health care delivery enterprise.

UIC is an integral part of the educational, technological, and cultural fabric of Chicago and one of the nation’s most diverse campuses. The university is dedicated to creating access to excellence and fostering a sense of belonging. As a minority serving institution, UIC has a unique commitment to the community and to access and diversity. Its seven Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change are a collaborative group that aims to make UIC a welcoming and inclusive place for all students, faculty and staff.

UIC’s Mission

UIC provides the broadest access to the highest levels of intellectual excellence. UIC’s mission is:

To create knowledge that transforms our views of the world and, through sharing and application, transforms the world.

To provide a wide range of students with the educational opportunity only a leading research university can offer.

To address the challenges and opportunities facing not only Chicago but all Great Cities of the 21st century, as expressed by our Great Cities Commitment.

To foster scholarship and practices that reflect and respond to the increasing diversity of the U.S. in a rapidly globalizing world.

To train professionals in a wide range of public service disciplines, serving Illinois as the principal educator of health science professionals and as a major healthcare provider to underserved communities.

Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications

The UIC Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications provides resources and guidance to help ensure that the university’s marketing and communications initiatives are aligned with its brand and identity. The office develops and executes strategic marketing campaigns designed to strengthen the university’s reputation and identity as a leading academic and research institution.

In addition to marketing UIC at an institutional level, the office is available to provide integrated marketing communications support to the university’s schools, colleges and programs. The staff focuses its efforts on projects that align with UIC’s strategic priorities. The office works with units to define goals, objectives, strategies and tactics to help ensure that marketing communications projects are successful and cost-effective.

About the Position

In a newly created position, reporting to the Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor of Strategic Marketing and Communications is responsible for advancing the goals of the university by enhancing the university’s reputation and building awareness of UIC. The position leads and develops the University’s external and internal communications, media relations, social media, brand vision and supports efforts to attract the best students and world-class faculty and staff. The position leads an integrated unit charged with developing effective communications and enhancing UIC’s reputation through sophisticated marketing strategies. Specifically, the Vice Chancellor’s main responsibilities are the following:

Design and implement strategies to develop external relationships that will serve the academic and financial interests of the campus.

Lead/participate in the university’s strategic planning for marketing and communications.

Work with the Chancellor, Provost, Deans and members of the senior leadership team to identify, connect and implement communication initiatives/opportunities with academic and administrative units.

Work with offices across the University to develop and lead a coordinated and strategic approach to external presence through an integrated marketing and communications program. Leverage social media and technology to implement best practices and optimize marketing resources.

Coordinate and implement internal and external messages to key stakeholders and audiences. Develop and implement strategies to strengthen internal communications.

Identify, develop, coordinate and provide overall leadership for special projects on behalf of the Chancellor.

Minimum Qualifications

A master’s degree in communication, public relations, marketing or related field required.

10 years of high-level management experience in directing strategic communications, targeted outreach and coalition building and/or marketing required.

Demonstrated commitment to diversity, inclusion, affirmative action and equal employment opportunity.

Proven supervisory experience and demonstrated track record of leading cross-functional teams.

Skilled decision‐maker, with transparency in decision-making and management.

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills.

Preferred Qualifications

Higher education administrative leadership experience with similar responsibilities to this position is strongly preferred.

Understanding of and appreciation for media culture and deadlines and how best to strategically leverage them on behalf of the University.

Demonstrated experience with effective research-based communications.

Demonstrated experience in effective brand development and market positioning for a large, complex organization.

Understanding of the scope and strategic impact of technology used in marketing and social media branding and promotions.

Experience strategically deploying marketing and communication tools to disseminate messages across different platforms and to diverse audiences.

Application Process

The Search Committee invites nominations, applications (a letter of interest, comprehensive curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information of five or more references) to be submitted to the search firm assisting UIC. Confidential review of materials will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

The Search Committee prefers that all nominations and applications be submitted to the search firm website prior to March 5, 2021.

Nominations and inquiries can be directed to:

Applicants must apply via UIC HireTouch for formal consideration.

The University of Illinois Chicago is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer and all applicants will receive consideration for employment. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois conducts background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of contingent offer of employment. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The University of Illinois System requires candidates selected for hire to disclose any documented finding of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and to authorize inquiries to current and former employers regarding findings of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. For more information, visit https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=4292&pageId=1411899