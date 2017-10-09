Secretary of State Office Services – 10/11/17

October 9, 2017

This is a reminder that Secretary of State Office services will be on campus Wednesday, October 11th. The Secretary of State Office will provide certain driver and vehicle services on campus from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of Student Center East.

On campus, the Secretary of State’s office services include:

  • Driver’s license (renewal, replacement, corrections)
  • State ID card (renewal, replacement, corrections)
  • Vehicle sticker sales
  • Passenger, B-Truck and motorcycle license plates
  • UIC collegiate license plates
  • Vehicle title and registration
  • Parking placard for persons with disabilities
  • Organ/tissue donor registration

Motorists wishing to renew their driver’s license may do so up to one year in advance of their license’s expiration date. A complete list of acceptable forms of identification is available at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Acceptable forms of payment include personal checks, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit and debit cards.

For more information, please contact:
Nikki Andrea
nandra1@uic.edu

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu

Categories

Announcements, Info

 