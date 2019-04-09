Secretary of State Office Services – 4/10/19
This is a reminder that Secretary of State Office services will be on campus Wednesday, April 10th. The Secretary of State Office will provide certain driver and vehicle services on campus from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of Student Center East.
On campus, the Secretary of State’s office services include:
- Driver’s license (renewal, replacement, corrections)
- State ID card (renewal, replacement, corrections)
- Vehicle sticker sales
- Passenger, B-Truck and motorcycle license plates
- UIC collegiate license plates
- Vehicle title and registration
- Parking placard for persons with disabilities
- Organ/tissue donor registration
Motorists wishing to renew their driver’s license may do so up to one year in advance of their license’s expiration date. A complete list of acceptable forms of identification is available at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Acceptable forms of payment include personal checks, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit and debit cards.
For more information, please contact:
Nikki Andrae
nandra1@uic.edu
