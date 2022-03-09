See your word in lights

UIC is continuing its outdoor brand awareness campaign this spring highlighting the university on digital billboards in and around Chicago, and students, employees and alumni can now enter a contest to have their idea featured on a billboard.

The campaign aims to raise brand awareness with simple, memorable messages that amplify UIC’s reputation and brand attributes with prospective students while also generating pride among students, employees and alumni.

It features words like “mentorship” and “social justice” with the “o” missing from the word. The UIC circle logo is positioned under the word where the “o” would be, accompanied by the text, “We’ll help fill in the blank.”

“The selection of these words is the result of shared input from many, including the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement, Admissions and Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs,” said Katie Hession, director of marketing and brand management. “Words have been strategically selected to reflect the following areas: transformation, innovation, global awareness, academic excellence, social justice and student success.

UIC Marketing and Brand Management also is opening another round of its “In a Word” contest through March 25. UIC students, employees and alumni can submit their favorite word that represents the UIC brand and has one “o” within the word.

One winner will be selected and will see their word on a digital billboard message during the week of April 4. The winner also will receive a UIC swag bag filled with items such as a T-shirt, leather-bound journal, ID holder and more.

“We were thrilled to receive over 250 entries in our last contest and would love to engage the UIC community once more,” Hession said.