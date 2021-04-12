Semester Express Shuttle Service resumes

Effective April 12, UIC Transportation has resumed Semester Express shuttle service from the south residence halls to the east and west sides of campus via Harrison Street. The service will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and continue until Friday, May 14, the end of the spring semester.

Full transit bus services are currently available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with one Intracampus night bus running until 11 p.m. and weekend Intracampus service from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Transportation department’s industry-leading COVID-19 precautions remain in place, including mask requirements for drivers/passengers, 6-foot distancing, plexiglass separation barriers and regular disinfection of all transit vehicles.

For route illustrations and additional information please visit https://transportation.uic.edu/buses-and-shuttles/.