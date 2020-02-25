‘Shake It Up’ series addresses gender-based violence

The Women’s Leadership and Resource Center is hosting the “Shake It Up!” series to combat gender-based violence.

The series will feature several events taking place through April at UIC. The next event, “Shake It Up!: Gender-Based Violence in the LGBTQIA+ Community — Storytelling and Critical Reflections,” takes place from 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the UIC Women’s Leadership and Resource Center, 1101 W. Taylor St., Suite 310.

“The goal is to get everyone on campus to get involved in this conversation,” said Ada Cheng, education and outreach specialist with the Campus Advocacy Network. “We wanted to address major gender-based issues within the institution, and we think it is necessary to have a student-led panel to have critical dialogue.”

View all of the events in the series on the Women’s Leadership and Resources Center’s website.