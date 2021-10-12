Share your thoughts with UIC Police

The UIC Police Department has prepared a brief survey for the UIC community to complete to share their thoughts on safety, both on campus and within the surrounding community areas. This survey is intended to provide UIC Police with a more complete understanding of the perceptions and feelings of the community.

The results of this survey will be used to enhance and direct the department as it continues to move forward and strives to provide the most responsive, compassionate and community-oriented police service possible. Your feedback will also be used to inform the direction of future safety strategies, community engagement, and possible policy and protocol adjustments.

The survey should take less than five minutes to complete and will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.