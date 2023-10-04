SHIELD Illinois offers free equipment, supplies

SHIELD Illinois has an excess of valuable equipment and supplies that can be put to good use by university departments, faculty and staff.

Everything from PIPETMAX robotic liquid handlers to shelving and printers are available to be claimed for free. To expedite the process of claiming items, SHIELD Illinois has setup an online showroom that can be accessed via the following directions:

Account creation

Create your InFlow Showroom account:

Click on InFlow Showroom Account Creation. It’s recommended to use a laptop or desktop for the best experience. Select the “Sign Up” button in the upper-right corner and provide your name and email. In the message box, mention your affiliated organization or lab and specify that you are requesting an account for the loan program. After filling out the required information, click the blue “Sign Up” button at the lower-right corner of the pop-up. Once your account is approved, you will receive an email from showroom@inflowinventory.com. Click the blue “Accept Invitation” button, create a password and enter the virtual showroom.

Ordering Instructions

When you are ready to place an order, follow these steps:

Log in to your account and select the item you wish to order. Click “Add to Order” and make a note of the unit quantity listed in the item description. When you’re ready to check out, click on the blue cart icon in the upper-right corner and then select “Checkout.” In the special request line at the bottom, provide the delivery contact’s name, email and phone number, along with the delivery address, delivery hours, number of pallets the delivery location/dock can accept, dock size restrictions and whether your dock can accommodate a lift gate. Once all the required information is entered, click the “Place Order” button. After placing your order, a member of the SHIELD Illinois team will contact you with a delivery plan. To streamline the process, please include as many items as possible in your order. Smaller orders may be shipped via UPS or held until additional items can be added. Please note that we will continue to add new items to the showroom as we evaluate our inventory.

Need Assistance?

If you encounter any difficulties during this process or have questions, please contact our SHIELD Illinois support team. When reaching out, select that you are a representative of a testing agency or organization and indicate that you need “System Access Request” assistance for “Creating an InFlow Showroom Account.”

We hope you take full advantage of this opportunity to access valuable supplies through the SHIELD Illinois InFlow Showroom. Thank you for your continued support of the SHIELD Illinois mission.