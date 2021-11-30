Show off UIC pride on #GivingTuesday

Show off your UIC pride by supporting today’s #GivingTuesday initiative.

“Each year #GivingTuesday is a chance for us to work together as a university toward a common goal of highlighting all the transformational work that happens here every day. It also builds pride around giving to UIC,” said Meredith Howell, executive director of annual giving in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

Participate in #GivingTuesday by donating online at givingtuesday.uic.edu from now through Dec. 3. Participants can decide which college or unit they would like to support, as well as choose funds that immediately impact student scholarships, faculty initiatives, community engagement and more.

This year, the initiative has more than $300,000 in available matching and challenge gifts to help amplify support.

“All of us coming together to donate during this time shows how meaningful collective giving can be. There is power in each person’s participation.” Howell said.

Last year, UIC’s #GivingTuesday initiative shattered previous records by raising $531,607 from 1,580 donors. #GivingTuesday is a part of IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, which is a universitywide fundraising effort that began in 2017. Its aim is to support UIC students, empower our faculty, drive discovery and connect us to communities. As of Nov. 15, supporters have contributed $735 million of our $750 million goal, leaving just 2% of our effort to go.

“Students can participate by posting on social media why they are proud to be at UIC and what they hope their education will help them accomplish, while also showing gratitude for donors who are giving to improve the UIC experience,” Howell said.

Share on social using the hashtags #UICtogether, #IGNITEUIC and #GivingTuesday.

Watch the video below to see UIC student Jeremiah Paprocki highlight the impact of giving to UIC.