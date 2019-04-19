Show UIC spirit at White Sox appreciation event

UIC’s own Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Rex Tolliver, will throw out the first pitch at the 11th Annual Spring White Sox UIC Appreciation Night.

Join UIC community members on April 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to cheer on the White Sox as they face off with the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Students should attend the event because it is a fun way to finish off the semester,” said event coordinator Jaime Velasquez, associate director in the Office of Career Services. “By coming out, students are showing their support for UIC.”

UIC students, staff, faculty, and alumni can purchase discounted tickets at whitesox.com/uic.

The following ticket prices are available:



Lower box: $26.88

Outfield Reserved: $14.56

Bleachers: $12.32

In addition to discounted tickets, groups of 20 or more people can reach out to Scott Gbur at sgbur@chisox.com to purchase group tickets and request your group name on the scoreboard during the game. Anyone who buys 10 tickets will receive a special edition UIC White Sox cap.

If you are interested in free merchandise, try to get to the event early, because the first 20,000 people who enter the ballpark will receive a complimentary White Sox tote bag. Those who attend can also look forward to a firework show to conclude the game.

“The White Sox put on some of the best fireworks in the city of Chicago,” Velasquez said. “The show is coordinated with good music, and it is very fun to watch.”