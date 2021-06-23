Sign Up for Duo 2-Factor Authentication

In an effort to further improve online security, Technology Solutions will be adding 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) to many University systems over time, with Microsoft Office365, Box, and Qualtrics being protected prior to the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

You may already be familiar with 2FA, as it is currently used on the UIC VPN system and UI-System applications such as ‘My UI Info’ and Banner Administrative Pages. 2FA helps secure your account, and the University’s sensitive data, by adding an extra layer of security.

When logging into University systems using your NetID and password, 2FA requires you to verify your identity using a second factor such as a mobile device, and prevents anyone but you from logging in, even if your password has been compromised. This greatly enhances protection on your account and data that are vulnerable to phishing attacks.

UIC uses 2FA service provided by Duo Security, an industry leader in cybersecurity services.

Faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to confirm their existing account or sign up for the Duo 2FA service in preparation for 2FA being added to additional University systems.

If you do not sign up for Duo, you will no longer be able to log into University systems that require 2FA to access. For the best possible user experience, you are encouraged to use the Duo App on iOS or Android.

Learn more about 2FA at it.uic.edu/news-stories/duo-2-factor-authentication.