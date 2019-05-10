Silver Circles: Christopher Baker

Christopher Baker (Photo: Roberta Dupuis-Devlin)

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

Christopher Baker

Lecturer in psychology

Silver Circles: 2

Years at UIC: 4

What does it mean to win this award from the graduating seniors?

It’s an amazing honor. You always know as a teacher that your style isn’t going to be a perfect match for everyone, so anytime you receive recognition such as this it indicates that you’re doing something right, at least in this moment.



What do you teach?

Psychology

How do you engage students in your courses?

I try my best to treat students as equals and respect their experience and wisdom.

What is your advice to graduating students?

There’s tremendous pressure to stay on track and keep being successful after you graduate, but those that become successful all know that their path was ripe with failure at setbacks. Just keep waking up and putting your shoes on — one day you’ll realize that you’re there.