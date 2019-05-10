Silver Circles: Deborah Stratman

Deborah Stratman (Photo: Jenny Fontaine)

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

Deborah Stratman

Associate professor of art

Silver Circles: 1

Years at UIC: 13

What does it mean to win this award from the graduating seniors?

Of all the ways to be honored, to be so by the people who think and talk and experiment with me every day — this is the greatest.



What do you teach?

Art. More particularly, filmmaking, video and sound.



How do you engage students in your courses?

By demanding one another’s presence and not letting anyone, especially ourselves, off the hook.



What is your advice to graduating students?

Keep searching, keep listening, stay furious, keep wanting more.

