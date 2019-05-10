Silver Circles: Joseph Hummel

Joseph Hummel (Photo: Roberta Dupuis-Devlin)

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

Joseph Hummel

Research associate professor of computer science

Silver Circles: 2

Years at UIC: 7

What does it mean to win this award from the graduating seniors?

It’s an honor to be recognized for something I love to do. I came to UIC because of the students — I really enjoy their energy, drive and diversity.



What do you teach?

I teach in the Computer Science for the College of Engineering, primarily an intro course for non-majors, and a 3rd-year course for CS majors.

How do you engage students in your courses?

I try to keep the class interactive by way of in-class exercises and peer instruction and work hard to create interesting assignments outside of class.

What is your advice to graduating students?

I continually remind myself how lucky I am and that there are many others not so fortunate. My email signature ends with, “Be nicer than necessary to everyone you meet. Everyone is fighting some kind of battle.” I encourage others to keep that in mind as they navigate life.