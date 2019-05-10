Silver Circles: Joseph Hummel
Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.
Joseph Hummel
Research associate professor of computer science
Silver Circles: 2
Years at UIC: 7
What does it mean to win this award from the graduating seniors?
It’s an honor to be recognized for something I love to do. I came to UIC because of the students — I really enjoy their energy, drive and diversity.
What do you teach?
I teach in the Computer Science for the College of Engineering, primarily an intro course for non-majors, and a 3rd-year course for CS majors.
How do you engage students in your courses?
I try to keep the class interactive by way of in-class exercises and peer instruction and work hard to create interesting assignments outside of class.
What is your advice to graduating students?
I continually remind myself how lucky I am and that there are many others not so fortunate. My email signature ends with, “Be nicer than necessary to everyone you meet. Everyone is fighting some kind of battle.” I encourage others to keep that in mind as they navigate life.
