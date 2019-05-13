Silver Circles: Robert Bruhl
Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.
Robert Bruhl
Clinical associate professor of political science
Silver Circles: 1
Years at UIC: 18
What does it mean to win this award
from graduating seniors?
It’s very gratifying because it makes me believe that I’ve been a positive influence on these students’ lives.
What do you teach?
I teach American Government, research methods and statistics.
How do you engage students in your
courses?
I have my students design and execute small research projects in which they collect primary data — that is, real live observations of human behavior — and that seems to make the courses more real to them.
What is your advice to graduating students?
Use your intellectual skills in every endeavor in which you are engaged.
