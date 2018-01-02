Snow and Ice Removal on Campus

The winter season is upon us, and Facilities Management wants you to know that during snow and ice storms we will work to keep the campus open and accessible.

During and after a winter storm, crews will work diligently to clear the building entrances, streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. Depending on weather conditions (a heavy snow, blowing wind, ice, and the timing of the storm), it may take a few days to completely clear the campus. Priority is always given to the hospital and ambulatory care areas, ADA entrances and parking spaces for persons with disabilities, emergency routes, and public walkways.

Use the 24/7 phone number, 5-SNOW (312-355-7669) to report any snow- or ice-related problems on campus. Please provide the following information: location; time; and a phone number or e-mail address for follow-up, if desired.

Your patience and consideration are appreciated while our crews do their best to clear the snow and ice.

Michael Landek Executive

Interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services