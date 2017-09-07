Social Drinkers Wanted for Sleep and Social Drinking Study

September 7, 2017

Healthy men and women, ages 21 — 45 years, wanted for a study of sleep and social drinking.

  • You must drink at least once a week
  • The study takes 8 days, with follow up interviews every 3 months for 1 year.
  • For first 7 days you sleep at home and wear a wrist monitor.
  • On the last day you will spend an afternoon/evening in our lab and:
  • Fill out questionnaires
  • Complete computer tasks
  • Have your eyes tested
  • Provide saliva samples
  • Earn up to $500 upon successful completion of the 8 day study.
  • Earn up to $45 every three months for follow up interviews.
  • No drugs administered and no blood draws

To get more information about the study, email us at: sleepsocialdrinking@rush.edu

Please also complete our online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sleepandsocialdrinking to determine eligibility.

Biological Rhythms Research Laboratory
For more information, please contact:
Fumitaka Kikyo
sleepsocialdrinking@rush.edu

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu

Categories

Announcements, Info

 