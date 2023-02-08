Softball begins season in Atlanta Friday

UIC softball begins its season Friday

UIC Softball is just days away from beginning the 2023 spring season.

Entering thier inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference, the team is coming off a 13-32 campaign last year.

During preseason play, the Flames will travel across the country in the first five weeks to take on teams in tournament play. They begin Friday, when they travel to Atlanta to compete in Georgia Tech’s Buzz Classic.

Competing against some of the top programs around the country in the next few weeks, they are scheduled to compete against some of the top programs in the NCAA, including competing against the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma Sooners March 4-5.