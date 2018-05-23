Softball ends run at NCAA Regionals

The softball team (33-21) closed out the 2018 season Saturday after taking a 6-0 loss to Michigan (44-12) in the NCAA Regional tournament. The Flames were held without a hit through the first six innings, until an infield single off the bat of Kayla Wedl ended the no-hitter opportunity for the Wolverines.

Michigan jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first after a leadoff walk stole second and came around to score off a pair of UIC errors. The Wolverines put a two-out double into right field, and the next batter up put one over the left-field fence, extending the lead to 3-0.

A leadoff walk for Michigan stole second and crossed the dish off a single up the middle, making it 4-0.

Michigan added another two runs in the fifth. The leadoff batter singled, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and came home to score on a wild pitch. Three walks loaded the bases for the Wolverines, and a hit-by-pitch brought another run across the plate, 6-0.

The Flames earned the automatic bid to the Lexington Regional clinching its second-consecutive Horizon League Title May 12. UIC was 3-1 in the tournament, defeating Wright State, 2-1, May 10 and IUPUI, 7-4, May 11 to advance to the championship. The Flames got another chance against No. 2 Oakland after dropping game one, 7-3, and won the do-or-die contest, 3-1, to reclaim the crown.

Lexi Watts and Wedl have earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Great Lakes Region recognition. Watts was named to the First Team, while Wedl earned a spot on the Second Team.