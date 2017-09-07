The UIC Spark Planning Committee is proud to announce Spark 2017, UIC’s music festival!

Saturday, September 9th

Harrison Field (corner of Halsted & Harrison)

Gates will open at 4:00 PM. This year’s Spark 2017 line-up includes:

5:30 PM: DJ Cease Days (winner of UIC DJ Battle)

6:00 PM: LETTUCEHEAD (winner of UIC Battle of the Bands)

7:00 PM: DRAM

8:30 PM: NICK JONAS

UIC students, faculty, and staff are allowed to bring 1 guest per i-card. Guests will be charged $30. Alumni can also purchase tickets at $25. Tickets can be purchased at http://go.uic.edu/spark2017_tickets.

Spark is offering free and reciprocal parking to students, faculty, and staff for the event in the Halsted Street Parking Garage at 760 W. Taylor St. Reserve your spot at http://go.uic.edu/spark2017_parking.

Spark 2017 rules

Spark is alcohol and substance free event.

Bags or purses larger than a fanny pack are prohibited.

Outside food or drinks are prohibited.

No video or audio recordings. Also flash photography is not permitted.

No reentry.

No Selfie Sticks.

#UICspark2017

For more information, please contact:

Allen Womble

studentinvolvement@uic.edu