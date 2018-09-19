Photos: Amod Mahadik

UIC hosted its 8th annual Spark music festival Sept. 14 to mark the start of the school year.

Performers included H.E.R. — the first female headliner in the event’s history — Rich the Kid and Femdot. UIC Battle of the Bands winner New House and DJ Battle winner DJ Kamil performed, as well.

“We want to show all the diversity that UIC boasts,” said Allen Womble, associate director of the Center for Student Involvement. “Each year we try the best artists we can, with who is available. People were moved at how big of a performance it was this year.”

Spark 2018 was held in Curtis Granderson Stadium for the first time this year. “Having it in an enclosed space worked well for us,” said Womble, “[Granderson Stadium] kept the event outside, which students loved.”

