Spark 2021

Join us Oct. 2 for Spark — UIC’s free music festival exclusively for students, staff and faculty — featuring Lil Tecca and Flo Milli.

The concert, held at Harrison Field (corner of Harrison and Halsted streets), is designed to bring local and national artists to campus. This year’s supporting acts include BabySantana, Carmen Mena and UIC Radio DJ Battle winner Teddy Tease.

“Chicago is known for having a huge variety of concerts and festivals, so having the option of attending one for free feels like a no-brainer,” said Ayiana Marquez, Student Activities Board president and Spark committee chair.

Doors open at 5 p.m., but pre-check options related to COVID-19 guidelines will be available Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Food will be available for purchase.