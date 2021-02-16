Sparkathon 2021: Bringing the UIC community together

In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, strong connections are harder to come by. As society abides by social distancing rules, community is more important than ever. Sparkathon, UIC’s dance marathon fundraiser works to bring together the UIC faculty, administration, and students for a cause greater than any of us alone. Sparkathon is committed to fundraising for the Long Term Survivors of Childhood Cancer Clinic at UI Health.

The clinic provides essential social and emotional support to children and adults who have survived pediatric cancer, advances health education, and administers screenings to diagnose late effects of cancer treatment. The clinic serves patients from Chicago communities and beyond, including public aid recipients. Their dedicated team of a lead physician, oncology-trained APRN and dedicated oncology social worker provide quality care to meet the emotional and physical needs of survivors. Due to COVID-19, the clinic needs the funds now more than ever to continue providing survivors with the care they deserve.

Currently, over 20 organizations around the Chicagoland community have committed to form teams to raise money for the clinic. With the support of these groups and individual donors, Sparkathon hopes to raise over $10,000 to support pediatric cancer survivors. Join your fellow UIC community members in changing the lives of these patients by donating at go.uic.edu/Sparkathon2021.

Any amount can make a difference. Please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Siva Sreedhar (ssreed3@uic.edu).