UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda hosts the inaugural SparkTalks — UIC’s take on a faculty lightning talks series — Thursday, Nov. 16, from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m., in the Student Services Building. A reception follows.

During the event, 36 UIC changemakers will present three-minute talks, sharing solutions for creating a better world. SparkTalks will provide an opportunity for faculty, leaders and others across campus to learn about the exciting activity happening in every corner of UIC.

RSVP for SparkTalks.