Spring 2021 academic tech support, service operations
Technology Solutions
In response to the pandemic, Technology Solutions is adapting to “new ways of working” and wants to ensure students, faculty, and staff have access to up-to-date information on academic technology services and support operations for the spring semester.
While most services remain available and supported during this time, there are a few exceptions. Visit the Technology Solutions Operations page to obtain up-to-date tech support information, hours of operation, and service availability: accc.uic.edu/support/operations
Walk-in & In-Person Support
Walk-in and in-person support are not available pending further notice. Phone, email and virtual support remains available.
Virtual Support
To schedule an appointment for virtual support, visit go.uic.edu/BSB-CStop.
Phone & Email Support
If you call after hours, leave a message and a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf. A member of support staff will follow up with you as quickly as possible during support hours.
Email: consult@uic.edu
Phone: 312-413-0003
Option 1 for learning technologies
Option 9 for general support
General Support
Monday through Friday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. CT
Learning Technology Solutions
Monday through Friday
7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. CT
