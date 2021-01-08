Spring 2021 Weeks of Welcome

Welcome Flames!

As another semester starts here at UIC, make sure to check out all the amazing events happening throughout campus. Weeks of Welcome (WOW) will take place Jan. 8-29, 2021. Make sure to visit wow.uic.edu for a full list of events and activities!

Have questions during the first week of Spring 2021 classes? Check out go.uic.edu/ASKUIC to join our live Zoom. Representatives will be available to answer questions January 11-15, 2021 (M-F) from 9:00am-5:00pm (CST)!

Whether this is your first semester at UIC or your last, we hope you have an amazing semester.

Good luck and go Flames!