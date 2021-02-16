Spring semester UIC Night Ride service

UIC Night Ride is a free, on-demand transportation service for employees and students that provides a safe and dependable way to move about the UIC campus and surrounding community after intracampus buses have ended daily operations.

Night Ride service operates daily from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Any student, staff or faculty member can use their NetID and password to create an account and use the TransLoc Rider app to request shuttles that travel in designated service areas. You also can call 312-996-6800 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to schedule a ride. The average expected wait time is less than eight minutes and a valid i-card must be presented when boarding.

Night Ride vehicles are sanitized twice daily and deep cleaned on a rotating basis. Capacity restrictions and social distancing are maintained on all trips and face coverings must be worn to board.