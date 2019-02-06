Starbucks opens in Student Center West

A Starbucks store opened its doors last month in Student Center West, 828 S Wolcott Ave., and will celebrate its grand opening Feb. 11.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will feature brief remarks, a ribbon cutting, and coffee and pastries.

UIC community members have already been taking advantage of this lively spot in the short time that it has been open.

“The response of people has been very positive, and everyone has been excited for this place to open up,” said Jenny Kawaguchi, assistant director of West Campus Dining Services and Starbucks manager. “It is crazy busy during morning hours.”

When the weather begins to warm up, there are plans to incorporate an outdoor seating area.

This in-demand site will soon be linked to the Tapingo app, which is connected to dining vendors across campus. The app eliminates the need to wait in line by allowing users to order online and pick up items once they are ready. Dragon Dollar$ and Flames Fare are also accepted at this location.