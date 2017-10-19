State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee Election Results

Dear Campus Community,

An election to select one representative to the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee to the Merit Board of the State Universities Civil Service System was held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. Three hundred and eleven Civil Service employees participated in the election.

UIC Human Resources and the Staff Advisory Council would like to congratulate Mark Murphy on being duly elected to serve as a member of the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee for one term beginning January 2018 and ending December 2021.

We would like to thank Lori Christopher for her candidacy and the volunteers who helped make this election possible.

Susan Balmes, UIC Human Resources

Graundia Smith, President, Staff Advisory Council

For more information, please contact:

Susan Balmes

balmes@uic.edu