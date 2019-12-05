State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee Election Results

Dear Campus Community,

An election to select one representative to the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee to the Merit Board was held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Three hundred and thirty five Civil Service employees participated in the election.

UIC Human Resources and the Staff Advisory Council would like to congratulate Lori Christopher on being duly elected to serve as a member of the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee for one term beginning January 2020 and ending December 2023.

Sincerely,

Susan Balmes, UIC Human Resources

Mariola Arriola, President, Staff Advisory Council

For more information, please contact:

Susan Balmes

balmes@uic.edu