Status of centrally managed computer labs

All centrally managed computer labs will remain closed for the summer terms. The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff is currently working with the Environmental Health and Safety Office (EHSO) to confirm the updated occupancy and cleaning and sanitation requirements for the computer labs for the fall 2021 semester.

In the meantime, there are two options for summer students regarding computing:

The Virtual Computer Lab provides UIC students, faculty, and staff with access to specialized software from their own devices. Students and instructors can connect to the Virtual Computer Lab using any computer with internet access or via a mobile device. Students taking classes this summer who are in need of a laptop and/or internet access, can request a long-term equipment loan for a laptop and/or hotspot via our COVID-19 Long-Term Equipment Loan program.

For more information about this or any teaching and learning service, please contact CATE Support Staff at LTS@uic.edu