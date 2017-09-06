Still Time to Register for UIC Fall Project Management Course

Register Now for UIC’s 5-Session Fall Project Management Course

Master project management skills and prepare for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification exam this Fall.

Dates: Saturdays, September 23 – October 21, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fee: $1,900 / $1,520 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students

Location: UIC campus

Who Should Attend:

Professionals who are preparing for the PMP exam

Project managers and project team members in need of formal training in project management

Professionals of all experience levels who want to gain the necessary skills to initiate, manage, and close complex projects on time and on budget

Key Benefits:

Completion of UIC’s Project Management course fulfills the education requirements for two exams through the Project Management Institute:

The 35 hour education requirement for the PMP certification exam

The 23 hour education requirement for the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification exam

Register now at: https://go.uic.edu/projectmanagement

Questions? Contact us at (312) 355-0423 or pdpinfo@uic.edu.

