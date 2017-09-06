Still Time to Register for UIC Fall Project Management Course
Register Now for UIC’s 5-Session Fall Project Management Course
Seats are Limited!
So Reserve your Spot Today!
Master project management skills and prepare for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification exam this Fall.
Our 5-session Project Management course is filling up fast!
Dates: Saturdays, September 23 – October 21, 2017
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fee: $1,900 / $1,520 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students
Location: UIC campus
Who Should Attend:
- Professionals who are preparing for the PMP exam
- Project managers and project team members in need of formal training in project management
- Professionals of all experience levels who want to gain the necessary skills to initiate, manage, and close complex projects on time and on budget
Key Benefits:
Completion of UIC’s Project Management course fulfills the education requirements for two exams through the Project Management Institute:
- The 35 hour education requirement for the PMP certification exam
- The 23 hour education requirement for the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification exam
This course routinely sells out. Seats are still available, but they are going fast. Reserve your seat today!
Register now at: https://go.uic.edu/projectmanagement
Questions? Contact us at (312) 355-0423 or pdpinfo@uic.edu.
We look forward to seeing you in class soon!
Sincerely,
Student Services Team
UIC Extended Campus
University of Illinois at Chicago
