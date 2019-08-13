STM General Education Courses – FA19

School of Theatre & Music

General Education Courses – FA19

Do you love theatre and/or music? Or do you want to develop a greater appreciation?

Register for one or more of the general education courses offered by the UIC School of Theatre & Music (STM). Also, if you play an instrument or sing, consider auditioning for one of our music ensembles. Visit our website (theatreandmusic.uic.edu) for audition information.

The following GenEd courses are offered FALL 2019. Although we suggest some sections here, there may be others available, so check the course schedule for the full section listings. Register soon–STM classes fill up quickly!

All courses fulfill the Understanding the Creative Arts core. Additional cores are noted.

THEATRE

THTR 102: Introduction to Theatre – ONLINE

Students explore the history and collaborative nature of the theatre experience through readings, lectures, and attendance at two plays. Culminates in an original small group performance. Attendance at Department of Theatre production(s) required. Field trips required at a nominal fee.

ONLINE (CRN 43604)

THTR 103: History of Chicago Theatre Past & Present – ONLINE

Introduces students to the ideas, individuals, institutions and innovations that shape the field of theatre in Chicago and explores theatre as both a product and a producer of the historic and contemporary social, political, and economic landscape in Chicago and the nation. (Understanding the Past)

ONLINE (CRN 41490)

THTR 201: Introduction to Theatre II: Modern Theatre

Theatre theories and techniques developed between 1870 and the present, notably those of Ibsen, Stanislavsky, Brecht, Artaud, and Grotowski.

MUSIC

MUS 100: Introduction to Music

Listening, understanding, and enjoying music. Understanding what to listen for in music; emphasizes representative works from the Western classical tradition. Suggested sections:

MWF 9:00-9:50 am (CRN 25494)

TR 3:30-4:45 pm (CRN 28981)

TR 5:00-6:15 pm (CRN 32582)

MUS 107: Fundamentals of Music Theory

Notation, metrical organization and rhythmic structure, scales and key signatures, intervals, triads, ear training, and sight singing. Suggested sections:

MWF 9:00-9:50 am (CRN 39670)

MWF 10:00-10:50 am (CRN 36847)

TR 2:00-3:15 pm (CRN 38394)

MUS 114: Jazz History

A nontechnical survey of the history and development of jazz from its West African roots to contemporary styles. (Understanding the Past) Suggested sections:

MWF 12:00-12:50 pm (CRN 34708)

TR 8:00-9:15 am (CRN 33533)

TR 9:30-10:45 am (CRN 21703)

TR 5:30-6:45 pm (CRN 42815)

MUS 118: American Popular Music

History and analysis of American popular music from 1850 to the twenty-first century. (Understanding the Past)

MUS 127: Latin American Music – ONLINE or on campus

Introduces students to the rich repertoire of music in Latin America. It explores the history of genres, their development, instruments and representative artists in their geographical, social and cultural contexts. (Exploring World Cultures)

MUS 227: Music Cultures of the World

Examination of music throughout the world from an ethnomusicological perspective. Emphasis on classical, tribal, and folk music; music as a cultural phenomenon. (Exploring World Cultures)

NEW STM COURSE (Course does NOT fulfill a general education core):

***NEW COURSE: MUS 390: Record Company Marketing and Operations (3 credits)

Study of marketing and operations practices employed by record companies. Understanding of analytic techniques used to inform marketing decisions. Analysis of music industry marketing research methodology. Survey of promotion practices. Extensive computer use required. Field work required. Fluency in reading and performing music is recommended.

Approval to register for MUS 390 is required. Email the music business coordinator, Robert DiFazio (rdifaz2@uic.edu), for more information.

