Strategies to encourage student camera use
How do you encourage students to participate in online sessions through use of their cameras, while still respecting their privacy and creating a learning community in your class? The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence has developed a Quick Guide with strategies and tips on how to increase on-camera participation.
Find out how to:
- Establish clear expectations before the start of class
- Engage students in the conversation
- Create clear guidelines for camera use
- Support students by minimizing anxiety and stress and Zoom fatigue
- Build trust, connection, and community
Download the Quick Guide here.
