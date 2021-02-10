Strategies to encourage student camera use

06/23/2015 female student working on a laptop (Photo: Callie Lipkin)

How do you encourage students to participate in online sessions through use of their cameras, while still respecting their privacy and creating a learning community in your class? The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence has developed a Quick Guide with strategies and tips on how to increase on-camera participation.

Find out how to:

Establish clear expectations before the start of class

Engage students in the conversation

Create clear guidelines for camera use

Support students by minimizing anxiety and stress and Zoom fatigue

Build trust, connection, and community

Download the Quick Guide here.