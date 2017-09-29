Dear UIC Community Members:

I am pleased to announce that the Student Academic Grievance Policy and Procedures have been updated and are now available online. According to this policy, all UIC students have the right to appeal adverse academic decisions or actions through a formal process that is fair, takes a reasonable amount of time, and provides students with requisite levels of due process. Flexibility has been built into the updated procedures to allow the process to vary for undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in order to accommodate various college structures or college-level procedures.

The updated Student Academic Grievance Policy can be found at the following link: http://policies.uic.edu/educational-policy/student-academic-grievance-policy/. On this web page you can find links to the Student Academic Grievance Procedures and the related forms. Trainings will be scheduled later in the semester and early next semester for faculty and staff who will serve as Administrative Officers and Grievance Officers.

During the 2016-2017 academic year, Dean Karen Colley chaired the Student Academic Grievance Committee and worked closely with college leaders and the UIC Faculty Senate to finalize this policy and the procedures. I extend my gratitude to Dean Colley and the members of the Committee for their excellent work.

Any questions about the Student Academic Grievance Policy and Procedures can be directed to Aisha El-Amin, Associate Provost and Chief of Staff, at aelami2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Aisha El-Amin

aelami2@uic.edu