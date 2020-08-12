Student Affairs fall reopening information

U-PASS

U-Pass distribution will occur Aug. 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25 from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Bowling Alley at Student Center East. Please bring your valid UIC iCard in order to pick-up the U-Pass. A reminder that the U-Pass is available to all part-time (6 or more credit hours) and full-time students that chose not to opt-out for the upcoming semester. The deadline to opt-out of the fall U-Pass has been extended to Sept. 4. For more information visit: https://idcenter.uic.edu/cta-u-pass/

Dining Services

Need to grab a bite? Many food service venues are already open and ready to serve, and additional venues will open in the next weeks. In Student Center West, all venues are currently open. At Student Center East, the 605 Commons is currently open; Chick-Fil-A will open starting Aug. 19, and all other venues will be open by Aug. 24. In University Hall, the Port Center Café will open by Aug. 24. For a full listing of venues and hours visit: https://dining.uic.edu/

Student Affairs

Campus Life resources are gearing up to serve students this fall. Many offices such as Financial Aid, Career Services, the Counseling Center, and Student Engagement will be open starting Aug. 17. Get connected at https://sa.uic.edu/fall-reopening/