Student Affairs Scholarship Opportunities

UIC Student Affairs is accepting applications for more than 30 competitive scholarships available to students across all colleges and academic disciplines. Students are currently receiving over $300,000 in financial support from these scholarships. Students may log in to UIC SnAP at https://uic.academicworks.com to review specific requirements of each scholarship that will support the 2021-2022 academic year. A general application must be submitted before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, January 20, 2021. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP soon to participate in this scholarship process.

The scholarship opportunities include, but are not limited to:

• Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship

• Lorilyn E. Aquino Award

• Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship

• UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships

• UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship

• Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

• UIC Fred Garcia Award

• UIC Hearst Foundation Scholarship

• Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

• Graduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate level students)

• Professional – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional level

students)

• Undergraduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate level students)

• UIC Donald and Patricia Langenberg Award

• UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship

• Wensel Morava Scholarship

• La Verne Noyes Scholarship

• UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

• UIC Navy Pier Scholarship

• Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

• UIC Salinas-Chapa Family Memorial Scholarship

• Officer Brian T. Strouse Memorial Scholarship

• Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship

• UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award

• Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid & Scholarships office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships

scholarshiphelp@uic.edu