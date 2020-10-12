Student-athletes join #OneHL working group

Tiana Joy Jackson

The Horizon League recently announced the 16 student-athletes who will participate on the League’s #OneHL Working Group for the 2020-21 academic year. Each of the 12 member institutions is represented in this group.

The group is a subset of the Horizon League Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and seeks to bring about meaningful change and action to social issues. The first goal of the group is to get 100% of eligible student-athletes in the conference registered to vote.

“This is important because it shows that we are all in this together; no matter our circumstances or situations, we are doing our best to be the change that we would like to see, we are more than just athletes,” said UIC women’s basketball student-athlete and creator of the working group’s logo, Tiana Joy Jackson. “In order to make a difference, we know it will start with voting. We are one league and we hope it encourages others to take action because nothing will change by standing idly by.”

“Our OneHL Working Group has been making tremendous headway, and we are proud of their diligence and collaboration,” Horizon League Commissioner Jon LeCrone said. “Their voter registration initiative is a positive first step in our effort to learn together and act on a number of important social issues.”

The #OneHL Working Group is set to meet throughout the 2020-21 academic year via videoconferences. The platform was developed with input from the Messaging Cabinet and SAAC and is supported by the League’s Council and Board of Directors.

To find more information surrounding “We Are All One Team” go to HorizonLeague.com/OneHL and use #OneHL on social media.

UIC’s representatives on the #OneHL Working Group are Tiana Joy Jackson from the women’s basketball team and baseball’s Cory Moore.