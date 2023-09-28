Student-athletes recognized for academic achievements

UIC student-athletes continue to shine in the classroom, as 177 Flames were selected to the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll. Seven UIC student-athletes earned the league’s highest academic achievement — the MVC Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award — and 77 student-athletes were awarded the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.

“We take tremendous pride in the academic achievements of our Flames student-athletes, and seeing them receive these MVC honors is reason to celebrate,” said Karen Dixon, UIC associate athletics director – academic services. “We congratulate these amazing student-athletes for their ongoing commitment to excellence and for maintaining such a high academic standard.”

The MVC Board of Directors Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative GPA, participation in athletics for a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation by the end of the Spring 2023 semester. UIC’s seven recipients of the prestigious award were: Jeffrey Wiedoff (men’s swimming and diving), Dathan Maton (men’s track and field), Nidhi Chetan (women’s swimming and diving), Victoria Thor (women’s swimming and diving), Natalia Nikolopoulou (women’s tennis), Lia Skoufos (women’s track and field) and Katherine Wojcikiewicz (women’s track and field).

UIC’s 177 Honor Roll recipients were part of the nearly 3,200 student-athletes across 12 MVC member institutions to earn this distinction for their success in the classroom. The Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes for their efforts during the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, a student-athlete must earn a minimum 3.2 GPA for a specified term and must have been enrolled full time.

The MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 GPA for each of the previous two semesters and a minimum of two years of athletics participation. Student-athletes from all 18 of UIC’s varsity athletics programs received this honor.

View a full list of MVC Academic Award winners.