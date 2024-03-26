Student Center East roof restoration begins March 27

Dear students, faculty and staff,

We will begin a major roof restoration project at Student Center East on Wednesday, March 27. To ensure your safety, access around the building will be restricted at several points with fencing. Access to the entire east patio will be restricted, and parts of the west patio will be cordoned off. Fencing also will be placed on the south side of the building where heavy equipment will be used.

A crane will be placed at the south end of the building and access to that area also will be restricted. On days when the crane is in use, the sidewalk and lawn area will be closed, and staff will be present to ensure pedestrian safety.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of May. Until then, please use caution and follow the signs and fencing put in place for your protection.

We appreciate your cooperation as this work continues.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services