Student fan bus

The UIC men’s basketball team was on fire last week as they scored a 76-59 victory over Illinois Tech in front of UIC students for the first time since March 2020. If you were unable to attend, we look forward to seeing you for the home opener Tuesday, Nov. 16 vs. Trinity Christian, where the first 1,000 students will receive a free Pyromaniacs T-shirt!

For those who can’t get enough of Flames basketball, we have an exciting opportunity.

In partnership with UIC’s Undergraduate Student Government, UIC Athletics has secured a limited number of tickets for our rivalry game against the Loyola Ramblers on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. We are pleased to offer UIC students the opportunity to attend this cross-town rivalry matchup at no cost.

Participants will be provided with transportation to Gentile Arena at Loyola, a ticket to the game, and a special Flames basketball gift bag. Space is limited, so we ask that you submit your request to attend no later than Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon. You will be notified by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, if you have been confirmed for the trip. For details, contact UIC Flames Athletics at athleticsticketing@uic.edu or 312-413-UIC1.