Student Government Elections Postponed
Dear UIC Students,
As a result of spring break being extended by an additional week, student government elections originally scheduled March 17-18 at UIC will be postponed. The elections for Undergraduate Student Government, Student Member of the Board of Trustees, and Undergraduate Members of the UIC Senate will now occur April 7-8 online via UIC Connection. Please visit the Student Elections website at go.uic.edu/studentelections for additional updates.
Thank you.
Linda Deanna, Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students
Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
