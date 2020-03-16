Student Government Elections Postponed

Dear UIC Students,

As a result of spring break being extended by an additional week, student government elections originally scheduled March 17-18 at UIC will be postponed. The elections for Undergraduate Student Government, Student Member of the Board of Trustees, and Undergraduate Members of the UIC Senate will now occur April 7-8 online via UIC Connection. Please visit the Student Elections website at go.uic.edu/studentelections for additional updates.

Thank you.

Linda Deanna, Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

