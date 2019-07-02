Student models needed for campus marketing materials

The UIC Office of Marketing and Brand Management is looking for students to participate in photo shoots ‪July 23‬ and ‪July 24‬ for campus marketing materials.



Must commit to one full day of participation; however, a two-day commitment is preferred (‪9-3‬ p.m. each day).

Must be a UIC student that is over 18 years of age and must sign photo consent/release form.

Participants will receive a $25 gift card, free UIC gear and a chance to have their faces seen around the city on buses, in train stations, at the airport and on social media. Lunch will be provided.

Please email the following items to ‪marketing@uic.edu‬:



Two selfies: one portrait and one full-body photo

Email and phone number

UIN number

Shoot days you are available

The deadline for the submission is ‪July 8th.‬

Students who are selected should bring two or three wardrobe options and a personal item that reflects their experience at UIC.

Please wear solid colors, which photograph much better. Avoid stripes, plaid and patterns.

Do not wear clothing that has wording on it except for UIC logos and text. Do not wear heavy makeup.

Another photo shoot for medical students will take place at a later date.