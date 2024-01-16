Student opinion survey open through January 25

Dear UIC student,

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) is the institutional accrediting association that comprehensively evaluates our university. The University of Illinois Chicago is going through the process of reaccreditation this year, and your experiences are very important to the evaluation. A summary of your input will be provided to the team of representatives from the Higher Learning Commission who will visit UIC March 11 and 12. The answers you give on this survey are anonymous. Unless you include identifying information in your comments, the Higher Learning Commission and the institution will not have access to your identity. Your participation is completely voluntary.

Eligible students received an email Jan. 16 with a link to complete the short survey. The survey will be open through January 25, or until 4% of the student population has responded. Students will also have an opportunity to participate in open campus forums during the accreditation visit in March.