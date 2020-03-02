Student-run conference aims to empower women in business

UIC’s Undergraduate Women’s Network (UWN) is hosting the 6th annual Women in Business Conference, “On The Rise Together,” March 6 to share and connect the stories of successful women in the Chicago area.

Register online for the event, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of Student Center East.

“It’s a day to have a discussion on advice and experience from these really inspiring women, as well as reflecting on our plans and journeys and the proactive actions we should be taking to create a successful future for ourselves regardless of gender. Of course, also keeping a focus on what role gender does play in the workplace,” said Akanksha Chaudhari, UWN’s president and a junior in finance and information and decision sciences.

The event will feature accomplished speakers followed by a question and answer and UWN-led activities to boost attendees’ confidence in the workplace.

Speakers outside of UWN include:

Susan Poser, UIC provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs

Lisa Evia, President, Havas Media

Sara Hogan, Chief Operating Officer at Aon Risk Services Central Inc.

Jamie Eckert, Central Market Lead of Investments, Willis Towers Watson

Heidi Verbiscer, President and Owner, Generations Tax & Advisory, LLC

Karla Talley, Inclusive Leadership Manager, The Kraft Heinz Company

LaTonya Wilkins, Founder & CEO of The Change Coaches LLC

“You don’t have to be in business, a woman, or even a UIC student to come — there is something to take away for every single person,” said Reece Fisher, UWN vice president and a junior in finance. “Be educated, enlightened and hear new ideas and things that you may not be thinking about every day.”

UIC’s UWN hopes to empower everyone attending this event to become their best selves in business and throughout their lifestyle. The organization itself is open to all majors and students at UIC who seek to have a positive community to grow in and form connections socially and professionally.

“The mission of the organization is to engage students of all backgrounds and identities in conversation about where women stand in the workplace, in this century, in this decade, and to learn from professionals in the Chicagoland area and beyond on being their best professional self,” Chaudhari said.

UWN meets each Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; contact uwnuic@gmail.com or visit their website for location details.

“As an organization, we want to be a community where we see the good and the potential in every single person even if they don’t see it for themselves at that moment,” Fisher said.