Student Services Building is OPEN on Sunday, August 27th!

SSB Offices Open on Sunday, August 27th!

Do you need an i-card, info about student loans, or parking tags? This is your chance to visit offices in the Student Services Building (SSB) for resources BEFORE the first day of classes!

Before Convocation at the UIC Pavilion, stop by these offices in SSB:

• ID Center (http://idcenter.uic.edu) and U-PASS Distribution

• Parking (https://parking.uic.edu)

• Student Financial Aid (http://financialaid.uic.edu)

• Records & Registration (https://registrar.uic.edu)

• University Student Financial Services (USFSCO) (https://paymybill.uillinois.edu)

Offices are open Sunday, August 27, 2017, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

University of Illinois at Chicago

Student Services Building

1200 W. Harrison St.

The UIC Bookstore and UIC Tech Center will also be open on Sunday, 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.! Stop by Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted Street.

Welcome to UIC!

UIC logo

Contact: studentaffairs@uic.edu