Student Success Units Open House

Join us March 3 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Student Services Building to learn about the programs and services provided by our student success units, which include advising, leadership and research opportunities, coaching, tutoring and more. Students will have the opportunity to have a free professional headshot taken. Free time management consultations will be available to interested students. Students will have the chance to go on a scavenger hunt and play bingo for prizes. To-go box lunches will be provided on a first-come basis.

Participating units include: ACE, AAAN, CHANCE, LARES, L@s GANAS, OEF, OUR, NASP, ROTC and TRIO.

Find more information online or contact Karen Rosenthal at kkalal1@uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Karen Rosenthal

kkalal1@uic.edu