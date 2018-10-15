Student trustee an advocate for UIC grads, undergrads

Throughout his campaign for UIC student trustee, Darius Newsome promised to provide representation to all students on campus — including representing the interests of graduate and professional students on a campus where more than 60 percent of students are undergraduates.

“I understand the dynamics of undergraduate and graduate students, and the issues that both populations want me to address,” said Newsome, whose affiliation with UIC began when he attended UIC College Prep, a four-year charter high school. Newsome received his bachelor’s degree in criminology at UIC and is now pursuing a master’s in public administration.

Newsome was elected to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees in April and began his one-year term July 1. The University of Illinois Board of Trustees is made up of 13 members, including three students representing UIC, as well as the Urbana-Champaign and Springfield campuses. One student has voting rights each year, a power that rotates among students each term. The student trustee from Springfield currently has voting power, but the input of all three students is highly encouraged and appreciated by the board.

Newsome had a strong desire to be involved on campus and felt that the position would gave him a unique opportunity to stand up for issues that he cared about. He hopes to encourage efforts to maintain a diverse student body and provide accessible higher education to traditionally marginalized groups.

“I really appreciate student input,” Newsome said. “At the end of my term, I really want to say that students advocated for the things we felt needed to be addressed.”

Newsome can be reached at dnewso2@uic.edu