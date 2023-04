UIC Student Veterans Affairs invites friends and family for a day of fun at the 3K Walk & Roll. The event includes a 3K walk, kickball, information from Veteran support services, and more. The event takes place Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-noon at the Outdoor Field Complex, 900 W. 14th Place. Wheelchairs and strollers are welcome.



Veterans can register for this event for free by using promo code: Iamaveteran.