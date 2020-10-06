Students: apply for ThinkChicago Chicago Ideas Week

UIC students can apply through Oct. 9 to attend ThinkChicago Chicago Ideas Week 2020.

ThinkChicago is the national STEM talent and attraction program led by ChicagoNEXT of World Business Chicago, the City of Chicago’s economic development organization, in partnership with the University of Illinois System and Chicago Ideas.

This Oct. 27-29, 300 top-tier college students can virtually explore career opportunities within Chicago’s thriving tech and innovation ecosystem. Selected students will interact with tech industry leaders, engage with tech companies who are hiring, and network with their peers.

Students can apply via http://www.thinkchicago.net/tc-chicago-ideas-2020.

